Solar Bears Add Goaltender Chase Perry

December 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed rookie goaltender Chase Perry to a Standard Player Contract.

Perry, 23, joins the Solar Bears from the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he has appeared in 15 games, posting a record of 9-4-2 with one shutout, a 2.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound netminder split his college hockey between Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Colorado College, where he went 8-35-4 with two shutouts, a 3.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898 in 56 total appearances.

The native of Andover, Minnesota also played junior hockey for the Wenatchee Wild, which competed in the British Columbia Hockey League and the North American Hockey League. During his time with Wenatchee, Perry posted a 38-28-8 record in 43 appearances with five shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .939.

Perry was originally a fifth-round selection (#136 overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

