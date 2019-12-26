Swamp Rabbits Sign Forward Beau McCue

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed forward Beau McCue to a standard player contract. McCue, 24, most recently played for the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL.

The Montana native made his ECHL debut against the Swamp Rabbits on October 18 with the Jacksonville Icemen. Upon his assignment to the Marksmen, he posted 10 points in 14 games at the SPHL level.

McCue showed offensive flair with the Tri-City Americans in the Western Hockey League, and with the University of Prince Edward Island. He served as captain in his final season with the Americans.

Across his WHL career, he scored 85 goals and 85 assists in 270 games at the major junior level.

The Swamp Rabbits return home for Ugly Sweater Night on Friday, December 27 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

