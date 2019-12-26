Szmatula Nets Lone Goal as Thunder Fall to Mariners, 5-1

PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder's winless streak moved to ten on Thursday night with a 5-1 loss to the Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena. Eamon McAdam made 31 saves and Mike Szmatula scored in his third straight game.

After some sprawling saves by Eamon McAdam to start the game, the Mariners scored the first goal. Ryan Dmowski grabbed one of his two goals on the night on a pretty tic-tac-toe passing play from Ty Ronning and Ryan Culkin at 7:35.

Dmowski potted his second of the night moments after he hit the post on a turnover. Dmowski's third of the season was assisted by Jake Elmer and Terrence Wallin just 2:27 into the second period. Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin's wrist shot made it 3-0 at 10:44 of the second period. Dillan Fox and Alex Kile received assists on Crevier-Morin's second of the season.

The Thunder responded after a pass from behind the net from Nikita Popugaev found Mike Szmatula for his 11th of the season at 11:58. Blake Thompson was awarded the secondary assist.

Less than two minutes later, Mariners' forward Greg Chase powered his way behind the Thunder defense to regain the three-goal lead for Maine.

The only goal in the third period was an empty-net tally for Dillan Fox at 17:37.

The Thunder powerplay failed on their one opportunity but killed off all four Mariners man-advantages. Adirondack was outshot 36-34.

The Thunder are back on home ice tomorrow as they host the Worcester Railers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm.

