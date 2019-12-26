Gladiators Trade for Goalie

December 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Goaltender Chris Nell with the Adirondack Thunder

(Atlanta Gladiators) Goaltender Chris Nell with the Adirondack Thunder(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA - With Atlanta's goaltending injuries piling up, the Gladiators have traded for goalie Chris Nell. The veteran comes over from the Florida Everblades for future considerations.

Atlanta made the move for Nell after putting last year's Eastern Conference "Game Saving Goalie," Sean Bonar on injured reserve today. The Gladiators already have 20-year-old goalie Kyle Keyser, who has a contract with the Boston Bruins, on the 14-day IR.

Chris brings quality between the pipes, after playing three seasons for Bowling Green State University, he went straight to the AHL. In 2016-17, after finishing his time that year for the Falcons, he spent the remainder of the season in the AHL playing for the Hartford Wolfpack. Nell spent most of the following season there as well, before going to the ECHL for the first time later that year.

Last year, he was back in the ECHL splitting time between Maine and Greenville, as well as some time back in the AHL with Hartford. The Gladiators will be the fourth ECHL team Chris will play for this season, after spending time with Greenville, Adirondack, and Florida already this year.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.