Goaltender Tom McCollum Assigned by AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack assigned on Thursday goaltender Tom McCollum to the Florida Everblades.

McCollum, 30, has played in more than 350 games in his professional career and logged a 5-5-0 record in 11 games with the ECHL's Maine Mariners to start the 2019-20 campaign.

A first-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2008 NHL Draft, McCollum has seen action in 377 games in an 11-year pro career. He has suited up in three career NHL games, with his most recent NHL appearances coming with Detroit in the 2014-15 campaign. McCollum has logged a 147-127-20 record, a 2.72 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 315 career AHL games.

McCollum, a native of Amherst, New York, played all of last season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, the current AHL affiliate of the Everblades. He logged a 12-10-10 record with the Admirals in 34 appearances in the 2018-19 season, posting a 2.72 GAA and an .899 save percentage.

McCollum, who measures 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds, has seen action in 59 career ECHL games. He owns a 28-22-4 record, a 3.01 GAA and a .900 save percentage in his ECHL career.

In an additional move on Thursday, the Everblades traded goaltender Chris Nell to the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.

Florida begins a two-game home series against the Jacksonville Icemen with a Friday tilt at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

