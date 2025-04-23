Wind Surge Win Their Fourth in a Row Following Fedko's Walk-Off Single

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge overcame the Springfield Cardinals 7-6 in 10 innings at Equity Bank Park. Down 6-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth, Wichita rattled off five unanswered runs to win their fourth straight game.

The Cardinals were held to two hits through the opening three innings against Christian MacLeod, who made his season debut as a starter with the Wind Surge. Springfield later strung together four hits in a five at-bat span in the top of the fourth to plate three runs.

Wichita connected on a trio of consecutive hits themselves in the bottom of the fourth, with the final one being a Kala'i Rosario double to the alley near the Wind Surge bullpen to cut the deficit to one run at a 3-2 score.

Three insurance runs followed for the Cardinals between the seventh and eighth innings on four total hits. Wichita then scored five unanswered runs: two in the eighth, two to tie the game in the ninth, and then the game-winning run in the 10th on a single to left field by Kyler Fedko. The final score in 10 innings was 7-6 Wind Surge.

John Stankiewicz earned the victory, his first decision of the season, after throwing a scoreless 10th inning with a strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES

After today's victory, the Wind Surge have now won four straight games.

Today was the first Education Day that Wichita hosted this season at Equity Bank Park. It also marked the first walk-off win of 2025 for the Wind Surge.

The 13 strikeouts are the new most that the Wichita pitching staff has amounted to in a game this season.

After his double in the eighth, Tanner Schobel has reached base in 15 of his 16 games played to start the year.

Following a four-hit performance, Ricardo Olivar is tied with Tanner Schobel with the most multi-hit games of the season (5) by a Wind Surge hitter.

Wichita continues the series against the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday, April 24, at 6:35 PM on Thirsty Thursday. Come on down to Equity Bank Park for a variety of discounted drinks! You can listen to Wind Surge games on windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

