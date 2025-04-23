Six-Run Inning Helps Naturals Past Drillers and Kershaw

April 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Peyton Wilson, Jac Caglianone, and Jordan Groshans each had three hits for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-7), who took down the Clayton Kershaw-led Tulsa Drillers (5-11) by a final score of 9-7 on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark. The two sides will continue their series tomorrow at 7:05 PM CT.

The Naturals wasted no time getting the scoring started against Kershaw. Wilson extended his season-opening hit streak to 15 games with a leadoff double, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch from Kershaw to make it 1-0.

Tulsa jumped ahead in the third behind a three-run homer from Damon Keith and led 4-1 through three. Kershaw exited after 3.0 innings with four strikeouts and one earned run allowed.

The Drillers extended their lead with two more in the fifth, but the Naturals got one back in the home half when Groshans singled to plate Caglianone to make it 6-2.

The sixth inning turned the tide. Northwest Arkansas sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six runs on five hits. Caglianone reached for a fourth time, and Wilson, Gavin Cross, Carter Jensen, Brett Squires, and Jack Pineda all came around to score, giving the Naturals an 8-6 lead.

Tulsa added one in the seventh, but Javier Vaz answered in the bottom half, scoring on a hustle play after reaching on a double and advancing home on an errant pick-off throw. Ben Sears shut the door with two clean innings to close out the 9-7 win.

The Naturals have won three straight dating back to Saturday. Northwest Arkansas has won four-straight against the Drillers dating back to their season-opening, three-game series at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Northwest Arkansas continues the series Wednesday, April 23, at 7:05 PM CT from Arvest Ballpark. Fans can follow the action with the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.