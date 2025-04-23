Pointy Boots Clobber Five Homers to Beat Missions

AMARILLO, Texas - After the Missions jumped on top with a Francisco Acuña grand slam, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, playing as the Pointy Boots, scored 15 unanswered runs on the way to a 15-4 win over the Missions. Amarillo blasted five home runs, including three in the fifth inning, to take home the series opener.

The Missions scored first when Pointy Boots starter Dylan Ray sandwiched a single by Devin Ortiz with walks to Anthony Vilar and Marcos Castañon in the second to load the bases. With two away, Acuña deposited a grand slam to left field and made it 4-0 San Antonio.

That lead would not last long. In the bottom half of the second, Amarillo tagged Missions starter Jagger Haynes with five runs. A could-be inning-ending double play instead became an errant throw from Haynes. The Pointy Boots took full advantage, starting with a Jose Fernandez RBI double and then a two-run knock from Andy Weber. Kristian Robinson provided the exclamation point, a two-run homer, that catapulted Amarillo ahead 5-4 after two.

Haynes allowed one more run on a Weber single, but he did finish four innings before handing the ball to David Morgan. The righty received a rude welcome to Amarillo, as LuJames Groover, Gavin Conticello and Drake Osborn each lifted solo homers to suddenly give the Pointy Boots a 9-4 lead after five frames.

Morgan still struck out five through his two innings despite those three homers allowed. Bradgley Rodriguez then came in and became the next victim of Amarillo's offense. A pair of runners reached ahead of a three-run long ball from Weber, his fourth hit of the evening. Rodriguez would be charged with five runs allowed as Amarillo finished the seventh inning with six total tallies. At the end of the seven, Amarillo led 15-4.

In the eighth inning, in an effort to save some arms, infielder Wyatt Hoffman took the mound for San Antonio. Wyatt, the son of MLB Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, retired the one batter he faced and helped bridge the gap to the end of Amarillo's 15-4 victory.

The Missions continue their six-game series in Amarillo on Wednesday night. Right-hander Henry Bàez (0-0, 4.91) goes for the Missions while left-hander Avery Short (0-2, 8.71) starts for Amarillo. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

