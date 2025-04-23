Springfield Downed by Surge in Extras

April 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals (8-9) saw a late four-run lead evaporate before falling to the Wichita Wind Surge (10-7), 7-6, in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Equity Bank Park. The loss was the sixth in-a-row for the Cardinals and dropped their record under .500 for the first time in 2025.

Decisions:

W: Mike Stankiewicz (1-0)

L: Osvaldo Berrios (1-2)

Of Note:

Ixan Henderson pitched a season-high 5.1 innings in his third start. Allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

RJ Yeager went 3-for-5 with a double to mark his first three-hit game of the season.

Miguel Ugueto extended his hitting streak to seven with one hit on the afternoon. The streak ties Chase Davis for the longest on the club this season.

On Deck:

Thursday, April 24, 6:35 p.m. CT at Wichita

RHP Tekoah Roby (0-1, 1.50 ERA) vs. RHP Trent Baker (0-1, 2.38 ERA)

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com

