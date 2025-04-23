Cards Drop Opener at Wichita

April 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals (8-8) dropped its fifth-straight game after falling, 12-1, to the Wichita Wind Surge (9-7) in the series-opener at Equity Bank Park. Reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week Brycen Mautz allowed only one run over four innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Decisions:

W: Mike Paredes (2-0)

L: Jack Ralston (0-2)

Notables:

Nathan Church went 1-for-4 with a double in his season-debut for the Cardinals. He was reinstated from the 7-Day IL on Monday.

Springfield scored its only run on a Jeremy Rivas RBI-double. He picked up his team-leading 12th RBI.

Miguel Ugueto went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to six games.

The Cardinals trialed, 3-1, before the Wind Surge scored nine runs in the eighth inning.

On Deck:

Wednesday, April 23, 11:05 a.m. CT at Wichita

LHP Ixan Henderson (2-0, 0.90 ERA) vs. LHP Christian MacLeod (0-0, -.--)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.