Late Rally Stalls for CC

April 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The RoughRiders made it back-to-back wins over Corpus Christi with a 6-2 triumph Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, CC trailed, 3-0, through six innings.

Luis Encarnacion was hit by a pitch to start the home seventh. Following a wild pitch, Encarnacion scampered home thanks to an RBI single by Anthony Sherwin.

The Hooks made it a one-run game in the eighth as Bryan Lavastida worked a lead-off walk before being plated by Colin Barber who blistered a double down the right-field line.

Frisco responded by plating three runs in the ninth to salt the contest.

Alex Santos II, making his first start of the season, was perfect in two innings of work. Santos struck out three among his 27 pitches.

Alejandro Torres shined out the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit bullpen, retiring all six Riders he faced for goose eggs in the sixth and seventh.

Patrick Halligan struck out two in the eighth to run his scoreless streak to four appearances (3 2/3 innings) since joining the Astros via trade from Atlanta.

John Garcia, threw out Alejandro Osuna attempting to steal second to end the eighth, also picked off runners at first and second base Wednesday.

Frisco lefty Kohl Drake cruised over 4 1/3 innings, teaming with three Riders relievers to record 18 strikeouts on the evening.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.