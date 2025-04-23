Weber Drives in Six in 15-Run Outburst

AMARILLO, TX -- The Pointy Boots de Amarillo (5-11) defeated the San Antonio Missions (9-7), 15-4, on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN. In celebration of Copa de la Diversión, Amarillo posted their second 15-run game of the season in rout of the visiting Missions.

A pedestrian first frame this evening was followed by a total of nine runs scored in the second inning of play to open the ballgame. San Antonio had their first crack at the second inning scoring spree as Francisco Acuna hit a grand slam to put the Missions on the board first.

The Pointy Boots responded immediately, kicking off the scoring in the home half of the frame with Jose Fernandez driving in Amarillo's first run of the game with a double to left. Andy Weber drove in two in the next at-bat, singling to center to cut the deficit to one.

With Weber aboard and Kristian Robinson at the dish, Amarillo's leadoff hitter sent a ball beyond the left field wall for a two-run home run and the 5-4 Pointy Boots lead.

Dylan Ray trotted back out to the mound for his third inning of work as Amarillo's starter, ending the third with a strikeout. He spun another scoreless frame in the fourth, keeping the one-run advantage intact.

Weber checked in with his second hit of the night in the fourth, another RBI single to extend the Pointy Boots lead. His effort preceded a three-run fifth inning that featured three long balls. LuJames Groover and Gavin Conticello opened the frame with back-to-back homers and Drake Osborn followed suit later in the inning with a solo blast of his own.

Ray continued to deal, posting shutout frames in the fifth and sixth, bringing an end to his longest outing of the year. Weber continued an outstanding night at the dish with his fourth hit of the ballgame, a three-run home run in the seventh to give the Pointy Boots a 12-4 lead.

Conticello joined in on the fun with two away in the inning by driving in two with a base hit to center for the double-digit advantage. The Pointy Boots would scratch one more to cap the six-run frame, holding the line through the end to earn the 15-4 victory.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow night for game two of the series against the San Antonio Missions. LHP Avery Short (0-2, 8.71) will toe the rubber for the Sod Poodles while RHP Henry Baez (0-0, 4.91) will take the ball for the Missions.

POSTGAME NOTES

SPIDER-ANDY: Becoming the second Sod Poodle to collect four hits in a game this season was Andy Weber, going 4-for-5 at the dish with two runs, a home run, and six RBI in the win...his six RBI are the most driven in by a Sod Poodle this season and is the first six RBI game since Deyvision De Los Santos on April 28, 2024 as part of a two-home run game at Frisco...becomes one of five players in the Texas League this season to record consecutive 3+ hit performances.

LIKE JORDAN '96, '97: The back-to-back solo home runs hit by LuJames Groover and Gavin Conticello in the fifth was the first instance of back-to-back jacks since Caleb Roberts and A.J. Vukovich accomplished the feat on August 29, 2024 at home against Arkansas.

