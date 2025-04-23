Drake Dominates, Riders Best Hooks 6-2

April 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Kohl Drake tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-2 on Wednesday night from Whataburger Field.

Drake totaled double-digit strikeouts in just 4.1 innings, yielding one hit and two walks.

In the top of the third inning, the Riders provided cushion for Drake when Abimelec Ortiz rolled an RBI single, Josh Hatcher bounced an RBI double and Keyber Rodriguez added an RBI single to give Frisco a 3-0 lead.

Then, the Hooks answered on an RBI single by Anthony Sherwin in the bottom of the seventh and an RBI double by Colin Barber in the bottom of the eighth. With the tying run on second, Riders reliever Gavin Collyer induced an inning-ending flyout to preserve the lead.

In the top of the ninth Frisco added insurance with its second three-run inning of the night. Hatcher smashed an RBI single, Cam Cauley scored on a wild pitch and Rodriguez knocked an RBI single to take a 6-2 lead.

Then in the bottom of the ninth, Collyer stranded a pair in scoring position to earn his first Double-A save.

Riders reliever Peyton Gray (3-0) earned the victory, retiring all five batters faced and punching out three. Hooks reliever Trey Dombroski (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits.

Notes To Know:

-Frisco has won 10 of its last 14 games.

-Drake fanned 10 batters for the fifth time in his Minor League career and first since August 3rd, 2024 against High-A Asheville (Astros affiliate).

-Collyer is the fifth different Riders reliever to earn a save in 2025.

-Rodriguez notched his ninth three-hit game as a RoughRider and first since July 30 at San Antonio.

The Riders look to take a 3-0 series lead against the Hooks on Thursday, April 24th at 6:35 p.m. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (1-0, 9.00) goes to work against Corpus Christi RHP James Hicks (0-1, 8.76). Tune into the game on the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network.

