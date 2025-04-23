Former RoughRider Lee Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders RHP Chase Lee made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, April 22nd in their game against the San Diego Padres. Lee is the second player whose name will be featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships in 2025.

Lee pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and recorded his first Major League strikeout in Detroit's 2-0 loss to San Diego.

The Birmingham, Alabama native was a sixth round pick by the Rangers in 2021 out of Alabama. Lee posted a 2.85 ERA in 34 appearances with Frisco between 2021 and 2022, playing a key part on the 2022 Texas League Championship team before earning a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock.

On July 30, 2024, Lee was traded from the Rangers to the Tigers with RHP Joseph Montalvo in exchange for LHP Andrew Chafin. He finished the season with Triple-A Toledo, posting a 3.27 ERA in 17 appearances.

Lee began his college career on the University of Alabama club baseball team in 2018, where he was a Rawlings National Club Baseball Association First Team All-American. He joined the Crimson Tide varsity squad for three seasons, setting the Alabama program record for career ERA by a reliever (min. 50 IP) with a 1.87 mark.

Lee is the second former RoughRiders player to debut this season, joining Liam Hicks. He is the 216th player featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships.

The RoughRiders return home for six games against the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins affiliate) starting Tuesday, April 29th at 12:05 p.m.

