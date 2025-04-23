Drillers Back Home for Six Games, April 29-May 4

The Tulsa Drillers will be home to end the month of April and to begin the month of May. The Drillers will host the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) at ONEOK Field for a six-game series that will begin on Tuesday, April 29 and will run for six straight days, through Sunday, May 4.

The series will include a pair of afternoon games. The matchup on Wednesday, April 30 will begin at 12:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday, May 4 will start at 1:00 p.m. The other four games will have standard starting times of 7:00 p.m.

The promotions for the home stand will be headlined by Grand Slam Saturday and Star Wars Night on May 3 that will include not only a postgame Fireworks Show, but also a Drillers T-Shirt giveaway. In addition, the Drillers will wear special Star Wars-themed jerseys and there will be several Star Wars characters in attendance.

The series will also feature a Thirsty Thursday and Hornsby Motorcycle Bobblehead giveaway on May 1. The following night, May 2, will be Friday Night Fireworks. The home stand will conclude with a Family FUNDay Sunday on May 4 that will have a Drillers Short-Sleeved Hoodie Giveaway in conjunction with Kids Eat Free.

The home stand will begin with $2 Tuesday on April 29, followed by the Day Game on Wednesday, April 30.

It will be the second meeting of the season between the Drillers and Travelers. Arkansas won five of six games in North Little Rock in the second series of the season.

Individual tickets for all the upcoming games with Travelers, and any other games this season, are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 29-May 4 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Tuesday, April 29 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

The home stand begins with the most affordable night at ONEOK Field, $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Also, new for this Tuesday are $2 Tacos at the Taco Taqueria cart! This $2 Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister.

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 5-7 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

Wednesday, April 30 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

You will want to bring your laptop and work from ONEOK Field as we play daytime baseball in downtown Tulsa! In addition, the NewsChannel 8 Weather Team will be in attendance to teach everyone the importance of weather safety. Day Baseball is made possible by INCOG/Ozone Alert and News 102.3 KRMG

DRILLERS CAR SHADE GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 adults to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a blue Drillers car shade courtesy of INCOG/Ozone Alert.

Thursday, May 1 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY / HIGHWAY SAFETY NIGHT

We continue the home stand with another Thirsty Thursday! Fans will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving. This night will feature $3 Bud Light and Busch Light. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands. It is also Highway Safety Night and the Drillers will be wearing custom Highway Safety Jacket Jerseys on the field. This Thursday will also include another special with 25-cent chicken wings on the third base concourse! Thirsty Thursday is made possible by The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and AM1430 The Buzz.

HORNSBY MOTORCYCLE BOBBLEHEADS

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Hornsby Motorcycle Bobblehead courtesy of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket to enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature Bud Light and Busch Light. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on ticket prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your $1 Beer ticket, click HERE.

HIGHWAY SAFETY JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's signed Highway Safety jerseys by participating in our silent auction during the game. The auction will be located behind home plate and will begin when the gates open and will close with the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Safe Kids Tulsa.

Friday, May 2 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Get the weekend started right with a huge Friday Night Fireworks Show at ONEOK Field courtesy of Saint Francis Cancer Center, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

The night will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

Saturday, May 3 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS & STAR WARS NIGHT

It's the second night of back-to-back Fireworks Shows with Grand Slam Saturday presented by Roxtec, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal. It's also Star Wars Night with the Drillers wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys and several Star Wars characters will be in attendance. The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a blue, Drillers T-Shirt courtesy of Roxtec. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

DRILLERS BEERFEST PRESENTED BY SKIATOOK PAWS & CLAWS

It's the return of the popular Drillers BeerFest presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws. For just a $20 add-on to a Saturday night ticket, fans will receive a commemorative Drillers BeerFest tasting glass that they can use to sample beers from local breweries inside the Osage Casino Hotel Pavilion beyond the left field fence 5:00-7:30 p.m.

STAR WARS JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's signed Star Wars jerseys by participating in our silent auction during the game. The auction will be located behind home plate and will begin when the gates open and will close with the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Drillers Foundation.

Sunday, May 4 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude the home stand with a Family FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and ice cream treat that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concession stands. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

DRILLERS SHORT SLEEVE HOODIE GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Short Sleeve Hoodie courtesy of Ferguson Kia. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

TULSA'S LARGEST EASTER EGG HUNT

Weather dampened our Easter festivities but we hope to make up for it here! All kids ages 12 & younger will want to arrive early for Tulsa's largest Easter Egg Hunt! We will have 10,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes scattered on the field. This is a makeup from originally scheduled Easter Egg Hunt on April 19.

918 SANDLOT SHOWCASE

Fans will want to stick around after the Drillers game to watch the OKC Road Runners play the Tulsa Rumblers in the 918 Sandlot Showcase at ONEOK Field.

