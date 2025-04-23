Ninth-Inning Blast Boosts Riders

April 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Luis Mieses' lead-off home run in the ninth inning Tuesday night was the difference in a 3-2 Frisco win over the Hooks at Whataburger Field.

Joey Mancini performed well in a starting role for Corpus Christi, scattering five hits and three walks over a season-high five innings.

Mancini struck out five while blanking the RoughRiders over the first four frames.

Following a lead-off walk by Miguel Palma in the Hooks third, Logan Cerny beat out a possible double play to put a man on for Zach Cole who whipped a single off the glove of Abimelec Ortiz at first base. Colin Barber was next, and with runners at the corners, lifted a sac fly to left field, scoring Cerny for a 1-0 Corpus Christi lead.

Frisco pushed ahead in the fifth, scoring twice on three consecutive singles and a wild pitch.

The Hooks countered with a two-out marker in the sixth. Anthony Sherwin coaxed his second walk of the day to start the rally. Luis Encarnacion, who finished the game 2-for-4, served a single into left field to keep the line moving. Ryan Wrobleski followed by rolling an 0-2 pitch softly to shortstop for an infield single. The throw to first skipped past the bag, allowing Sherwin to score the tying run from second.

Anderson Bido worked around two walks and a error to blank Frisco in the sixth and seventh.

Wilmy Sanchez added two strikeouts in a perfect eighth inning of work.

The lone hit allowed by Corpus Christi's bullpen was the lead-off tater by Mieses in the ninth. Michael Knorr responded by retiring the next three batters, striking out two.

