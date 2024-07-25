Wind Surge Rally Falls Short Against Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge got edged out 3-2 by the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN. After Amarillo hitters connected on a pair of homers in the second and third innings, the Wind Surge plated two when down to their final two outs in the ninth.

Tim Tawa pulled one to left out of the yard for his 17th home run of the season, a solo shot, to open the bottom of the second, putting him one behind his teammate, Ivan Melendez, the Texas League leader (18). A.J. Vukovich smoked a two-run blast to left-center in the next inning to put the Sod Poodles up 3-0 a third of the way through the game.

Tanner Schobel smoked a two-run triple, his third of the season, off the left-center wall to put Wichita on the board with the tying run 90 feet away with only one out in the top of the ninth. Kyle Amendt retired the next two batters on just four pitches to end the game.

Christian MacLeod earned the loss in his Double-A debut, giving up three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four Soddies hitters across four and two-thirds innings pitched.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN tomorrow, Friday, July 26, at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

