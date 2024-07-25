Three-Run First Inning Not Enough for Drillers

July 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers difficult road trip continued Thursday night in Frisco, Texas. Tulsa took an early three-run lead, but the RoughRiders responded by scoring the final nine runs of the game and sent the Drillers to a 9-3 loss at Riders Field. It was the Drillers third straight defeat and left them with a 1-4 record on their current road trip.

The Drillers led early after taking their first lead in the series with a three-run first inning off Texas Rangers right-hander Tyler Mahle, who was making an injury-rehab appearance. Damon Keith doubled home the first run, and Brendon Davis plated a pair with another double.

It did not take long for the RoughRiders to overturn the deficit. Cody Freeman drove in their first run in the bottom of the first with a two-out double off Tulsa starter Jerming Rosario.

In the second inning, a two-run single from Frainyer Chavez tied the game. After a double from Daniel Mateo left runners at second and third, a sacrifice fly from Alejandro Osuna put the Riders in front 4-3.

Frisco duplicated its three-run inning in the third without needing a hit. Three walks from Rosario to the first three batters of the inning loaded the bases, and a balk, a ground out and a sacrifice fly plated the three runs and upped the lead to 7-3.

The Riders scored single runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to close the scoring. Mateo singled in the sixth inning run, and Freeman hit his 12th homer of the season in the seventh.

After the tough first inning, Mahle, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, settled in and did not allow another base runner, retiring the final ten hitters he faced.

Rosario lasted three innings for the Drillers and was charged with seven runs and was hampered by five walks. The loss evened his Double-A record at 2-2.

Dalton Rushing was one bright spot for Tulsa. The catcher was 2-3 with a pair of doubles. Since returning to the lineup after missing time with a broken toe, Rushing is 3-8 with all three hits going for extra-bases. He hit his 11th homer in Wednesday's loss.

Davis also enjoyed a good night, finishing 2-4 with two runs batted in.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Thursday's loss evened the Drillers season record at 46-46. With the three-game losing streak, their second-half record has slipped to 11-10.

*The Drillers have scored a total of just 11 runs in the first five games of their road trip.

*Tulsa pitchers combined to issue eight walks in the game. The Drillers continue to lead all Texas League teams in walks allowed this season.

*Ben Harris worked two scoreless innings in relief of Rosario. It was his third straight scoreless outing, and he has given up one run or less in 15 of his last 16 appearances.

*Jake Pilarksi worked the sixth inning and gave up one run. It was the first earned run he has allowed in five outings since returning from a two-month stint on the Injured List.

*Edgardo Henriquez gave up one run in one inning before Christian Suarez worked a scoreless eighth inning.

*Tulsa batters struck out 11 times, marking the 47th time they have struck out ten or more times in a game this season.

*With the win, the RoughRiders improved their record to 59-34, the best mark in the Texas League.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and RoughRiders will play the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The pitching matchup at Riders Field is expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Carlos Duran (1-1, 3.80 ERA)

Frisco - RHP Kumar Rocker (Double-A Debut)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.