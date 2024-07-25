Cardinals Sunk by Hooks' Power Display
July 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Corpus Christi Hooks hit 4 solo homers and scored 4 times in the top of the 7th inning as the Cardinals fell 10-4 in game two of six on Wednesday night at Hammons Field. Of Springfield's four hits on Wednesday, three went for extra bases and two left the ballpark.
Decisions:
W: Luis Angel Rodriguez (5-3)
L: Edwin Nuñez (0-6)
Notables:
Nathan Church (2-run) and RJ Yeager (solo) both homered for the Cardinals, giving Springfield 5 homers in two games during the series and 21 longballs over their last 18 games.
Yeager's homer extended his hitting streak to 7 straight games.
Church's 2-run shot extended his on-base streak to 12 straight games.
Four homers allowed came one shy of a season-high for Springfield pitching. The Cards allowed 5 to the Naturals on June 13 at Hammons Field.
Leonardo Taveras fired 2.1 scoreless innings for the Birds to end the ballgame.
Tommy Edman went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in his 5th rehab start with Springfield.
On Deck:
Thursday, July 25: SPR LHP Quinn Mathews (0-1, 4.96 ERA) vs CC RHP Tyler Guilfoil (4-9, 4.14 ERA)
Springfield Cashew Chickens night & Thirsty Thursday
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
