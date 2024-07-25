Riders Erase Early Three-Run Deficit, Defeat Drillers 9-3

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Tulsa Drillers 9-3 on Thursday evening from Riders Field.

Tulsa (12-11, 46-46) started the scoring in the top of the first inning, tagging Frisco (15-9, 59-34) starter and big-league rehabber Tyler Mahle for three runs on three hits. Damon Keith produced the game's first run with an RBI double, plating Taylor Young. The Drillers added a pair of runs on an RBI double from Brendon Davis.

The RoughRiders responded in the bottom of the first inning when Cody Freeman doubled, plating Josh Hatcher to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Frainyer Chavez tied the game in the bottom of the second with a two-run single to left, scoring Aaron Zavala and Keyber Rodriguez.

In the bottom of the third inning, Jerming Rosario (2-2) walked the bases loaded allowing the Riders to add three runs on no hits. Frisco snagged their first lead of the evening on a balk that pushed Hatcher across home plate. Zavala added to the lead with an RBI groundout before Rodriguez delivered a sacrifice fly, giving the Riders a 7-3 lead.

Mahle finished with a final line of 4.0 innings while allowing three runs on three hits and a walk with three punchouts.

Bryan Chi (2-0) took the mound in relief of Mahle in the fifth, turning in a season-high 4.0 innings of scoreless baseball with a career-high-tying seven strikeouts.

Frisco tacked on to the lead in the sixth on an RBI single from Daniel Mateo, plating Rodriguez.

Leading 8-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Freeman clubbed his second solo homer in as many games to add to the Riders advantage.

Seth Clark worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning that featured a strikeout, sealing the 9-3 win for Frisco.

The RoughRiders offense saw two-hit nights from Freeman, Rodriguez, Chavez and Mateo. Freeman reached in all four plate appearances with two walks, a double and a homer.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 25th. The Riders will turn to RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, -.--) against RHP Chris Campos (1-1, 3.80) for the Drillers.

