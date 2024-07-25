Early Lead Spoiled in Springdale
July 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Springdale, AR- A three run first inning did not stand up as the Arkansas Travelers were defeated by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 7-3 on Thursday night. The Naturals scored the final seven runs of the game as they held the Travs without a hit after the third inning. Arkansas pitchers did not walk a batter in the game while recording eight strikeouts while Northwest Arkansas hurlers overcame five walks by punching out 15 Naturals hitters. Coming out of the bullpen, Danny Wirchansky was saddled with the loss after being charged with six runs (two earned) thanks in part to two critical errors.
Moments That Mattered
* With the game tied, an error opened the bottom of the seventh and immediately put the go-ahead run on base for the Naturals. Josh Lester then followed with a go-ahead double into the right field corner.
* Down by three, Arkansas drew consecutive walks to open the eighth and bring the tying run to the plate. With two out, another walk loaded the bases and brought the go-ahead run to bat but a strikeout ended the threat.
Notable Travs Performances
* 3B Ben Williamson: 1-3, 2 BB, run, 2B
* LHP Reid VanScoter: 2 IP, H, 3 K
News and Notes
* Ben Williamson reached base three times and extended his hitting streak to 11 with a first inning double.
* Reid VanScoter was activated from the Injured List before the game and threw two scoreless innings as the starting pitcher. In a corresponding roster move, RHP Jake Haberer was placed on the Development List.
Up Next
The series continues on Friday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (4-4, 3.05) making the start against RHP Steven Zobac (0-1, 6.43). First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
