Former Rangers First Rounder Kumar Rocker, World Series Champion Josh Jung Expected to Play in Frisco over the Weekend

July 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker is expected to make his Double-A debut with the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday, July 26th while Josh Jung is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment the same day when the RoughRiders meet the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

Enjoy their appearances at a discounted rate with $17 home plate tickets for the whole weekend, saving $6 per seat! this offer now.

Rocker, who the Texas Rangers selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft, is projected to start the game Friday while Jung is slated to start his three-day rehab assignment with Frisco after breaking his right wrist in April.

Rocker, who is recovering from "Tommy John" surgery in 2023, has made three appearances this season for the ACL Rangers, making two starts, going 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA with eight strikeouts over seven innings to one walk.

In 2023 before his injury, he owned a 3.86 ERA over six starts with 42 strikeouts in 28 innings with High-A Hickory.

The former Vanderbilt star was a first-round pick of the New York Mets in 2021 (10th overall), but did not sign. Instead, he played for Independent Tri-City of the Frontier League before being drafted that season by the Rangers.

With the Commodores, Rocker was one of the best pitchers in the nation alongside former RoughRider and Ranger Jack Leiter. Rocker was a unanimous First-Team All-American, leading the nation with 14 wins and 179 strikeouts. Over his three years, he had a 2.89 ERA with 321 strikeouts in 236.2 innings.

Jung was a star during the World Series run last season with the Rangers, batting .308/.329/.538/.867 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs in 17 playoff games. During the regular season, he was the AL All-Star starter at third base while finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

With the RoughRiders in 2021, Jung played 43 games, batting .308 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs before finishing out the season with Triple-A Round Rock and debuting in 2022 with Texas.

The RoughRiders continue their series with the Drillers on Wednesday, July 24th at 7:05 p.m. with tickets starting at just $11.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.