Pineda's Slam Leads Naturals' Offense in 10-1 Victory

July 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS -- Jack Pineda's second day in Double-A proved to be his best yet. The shortstop went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a fantastic defensive play, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (10-12, 45-46) to a 10-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers (12-11, 48-43) at Arvest Ballpark on Wednesday to even the six-game series at a game apiece. The Naturals and Travs play again on Thursday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Tyson Guerrero (2-5) got the start for the Naturals, his second against the Travs this season, and didn't disappoint. The southpaw chucked 6.0 scoreless innings, holding the visitors to one hit with two walks and four strikeouts in his second win of the season.

Pineda got the game's first hit, leading off the opening frame with a line drive to center, but the game was scoreless until the fourth inning. Josh Lester hit his second homer of the series and ninth of the season to make it a 1-0 game.

NWA went back to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, batting around while scoring five runs on five hits while Pineda bunted for a hit, scoring later in the frame to help make it a 6-0 advantage. The lefty wasn't done with his first two Double-A hits, though. In the seventh, NWA loaded the bases but the Travelers managed to get a pair of outs before bringing in Kyle Hill out of the bullpen. Pineda jacked his first home run with Northwest Arkansas, a grand slam to make it a 10-0 game.

The Travelers scored one run off Jake Brentz in the top of the eighth, but that's all they got in the 10-1 win for the Naturals.

Pineda finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored, four RBI, and a homer to lead the Naturals.

The two teams continue their six-game series on Thursday at Arvest Ballpark with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. LHP Noah Cameron (4-4, 3.45) gets the ball for the Naturals.

Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the free Bally Live app, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, or by listening to the radio call on nwanaturals.com or the MiLB App.

