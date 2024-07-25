Statement from Tony Ensor on Passing of Jerry Hodge

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles join the entire Amarillo community today in mourning the loss of one of Amarillo's best, Jerry Hodge. Hodge, a historic leader, businessman, and philanthropist, passed away Thursday night in his home surrounded by his loving family at 81.

Hodge was an iconic generational leader in Amarillo, philanthropist, and family man. His love for his family, friends, baseball, and the City of Amarillo were unmatched. Jerry's memories and love for the game of baseball started in his youth as a player and student of the game. He so wanted to share his love of the game with young families all over the Panhandle, that he spearheaded the efforts to bring professional baseball back to his hometown Amarillo.

Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor, has released the following statement:

"Our hearts are broken to hear of the passing of our dear friend and mentor, Jerry Hodge. Jerry was a cherished member of our Sod Poodle family. Our love and prayers go out to his wife Margaret and the entire family. Jerry, we love you, we'll miss you, but we will never forget you. Your name and memory will live on with generations of families who will create their own memories in THE BEAUTIFUL HOUSE THAT JERRY BUILT, HODGETOWN!"

