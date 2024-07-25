Bullpen Holds Travs Hitless in 7-3 Win

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (11-12, 46-46) bullpen threw 5.0 hitless, shutout innings in a come-from-behind win for NWA on Thursday, sinking the Arkansas Travelers (12-12, 48-44) 7-3 at Arvest Ballpark. The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Noah Cameron got roughed up in the first inning of Thursday's game, allowing three runs on four hits, throwing 38 pitches in a frame that lasted 18 minutes. The lefty gutted through 4.0 innings, allowing a total of six hits with the three runs, but struck out seven to keep the game close. Diego Hernandez opened the scoring for the Naturals in the third, blasting his third home run of the season to make it a 3-1 game.

William Fleming entered from the bullpen and faced the minimum over his 3.0 innings of work, striking out three. The lone baserunner he allowed was doubled off. In the sixth, NWA got even after Tyler Tolbert led off the frame with a single and MJ Melendez, who is on a rehab assignment from the Kansas City Royals, reached on an error. Gavin Cross grounded out to short, scoring Tolbert to make it a one-run game and Melendez came home on a sacrifice fly from Carter Jensen to tie the game.

Fleming continued on into the seventh, retiring eight straight Travelers, and in the bottom of the seventh NWA took the lead. Jack Pineda reached on an error and scored from first when Josh Lester doubled to right, giving the Naturals a one-run cushion. Leonel Valera singled and Hernandez extended the lead by bringing home Lester on an infield single to make it a 5-3 Northwest Arkansas lead. Tolbert laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Valera and Hernandez up and Melendez lifted a sacrifice fly into the outfield, extending NWA's advantage to 6-3.

In the top of the eighth, Jacob Wallace came out of the bullpen and got two outs, but loaded the bases on walks. Anthony Simonelli relieved him from the mound and struck out Brock Rodden to end the inning, followed by an emotional celebration heading into the dugout.

Jensen led off the bottom of the eighth with his second AA home run and Simonelli closed out the ninth, allowing a walk with three strikeouts.

The Naturals and Travelers continue their six-game series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark. RHP Steven Zobac (0-1, 6.43) gets the start for the Naturals against Travs RHP Juan Mercedes (4-4, 3.06).

