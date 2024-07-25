Lizarraga Outlasts Hoglund as Missions Shut Out RockHounds

July 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Victor Lizarraga whirled a career-high seven scoreless innings, and the bullpen slammed the door to help the San Antonio Missions blank the Midland RockHounds in a 2-0 win. San Antonio is now within a half-game of first place in the Texas League South Division

Lizarraga allowed only two hits and struck out eight in an efficient seven frames. He passed the baton to Francis Peña and eventually Jason Blanchard. Blanchard recorded his first save of the season after a Connor Hollis RBI single and Brandon Valenzuela sacrifice fly put the Missions ahead in the eighth inning.

Gunnar Hoglund, tied for the Texas League lead in wins, proved to be a pesky competitor on the mound. He allowed just two hits and punched out five across six innings. His only trouble came in the sixth inning, when Zach Reks led off the inning with a double. Reks reached third with one out, but a phenomenal defensive play by Brennan Milone at first base on a foul pop-up saw Reks thrown out at home as he tried to tag and score.

At one point, Lizarraga retired nine straight RockHounds. He spread out his two hits allowed in the first and in the seventh with only two walks sprinkled in between. By finishing the seventh inning, Lizarraga wrapped up the longest start of his career.

In a still scoreless game, the eighth inning began with Juan Zabala drawing a walk off Colin Peluse. Reks then flied out before Ripken Reyes roped a double to left field. That set up Hollis, who chopped a single over the head of the drawn-in Jordan Groshans at third to break the scoreless tie. Valenzuela followed with a sacrifice fly on the first pitch, so the Missions took a 2-0 lead.

When Peña entered in the eighth, it marked his first time pitching on consecutive nights after throwing yesterday. He hit the first batter he faced, set down the next two, and then walked Jeremy Eierman before exiting in favor of Blanchard. It took two pitches for Blanchard to send Jeisson Rosario back to the dugout with a groundout.

Colton Johnson kept the score at 2-0 in the ninth to give the RockHounds a shot in the bottom half of the inning. Blanchard returned to the bump for San Antonio and attacked the zone, striking out a pair on the way to his first save of the year.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 2-0

With the win, San Antonio improves to 14-9, 45-46 on the season

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): 7 IP, 2 H, 2 BB 0 ER, 8 K

Gunnar Hoglund (RockHounds starter): 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #45 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 28th

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, July 26th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): 7 IP, 2 H, 2 BB 0 ER, 8 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-3, RBI, K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB, K

Denzel Clarke (#3 A's prospect): 0-2, K, HBP

Daniel Susac (#5 A's prospect): DNP

Henry Bolte (#10 A's prospect): 0-3, BB, K

Jack Perkins (#14 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 28th

Gunnar Hoglund (#16 A's prospect): 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Cooper Bowman (#17 A's prospect): DNP

Ryan Cusick (#19 A's prospect): DNP

Tyler Baum (#21 A's prospect): DNP

Brennan Milone (#22 A's prospect):

Brayan Buelvas (#29 A's prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Friday, July 26th. Left-hander Austin Krob (3-6, 5.13) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Domingo Robles (3-2, 3.91) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.