Wind Surge Fizzle in Third Game with the Drillers

April 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge lost 5-3 to the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field. Despite working back from a 4-0 deficit and putting the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth, the Wind Surge have now fallen in three straight games.

After six total men were left stranded on base through three innings, Aaron Bracho cracked a line-drive two-run home run out to the bullpen area in right field in the bottom of the fourth.

In the following frame, Chris Newell got to second base on an infield error in the following inning, later scoring on an RBI single to right field from Ezequiel Pagan. Damon Keith singled home Pagan from second for a 4-0 Drillers lead through five innings.

Ricardo Olivar walked to lead off the top of the sixth, then Ben Ross reached on an infield error to make it two on and nobody out for Kyler Fedko. Fedko cracked a three-run home run, his third of the season, to left field to put Wichita within a run. It marked Fedko's second straight game with a homer.

Taylor Young singled to start the home half of the seventh, stole second base, and then advanced to third on an infield error. Pagan then tapped a dribbler right back to the Wind Surge reliever Mike Paredes, and Young beat the throw toward home plate to give Tulsa a two-run advantage at 5-3, which became the eventual final. In the top of the ninth, Andrew Cossetti walked to put the tying run to the plate, but the game ended two at-bats later after a double play and an infield 4-3 putout.

Trent Baker takes the loss, marking his first decision of the season. Over four and two-thirds innings, he gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits with just one walk to a season-high seven strikeouts. Paredes threw for the remaining three and a third innings, his new high in Wichita. In that time, he kept things relatively quiet with an unearned run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Tonight's game was the 12th of the 2025 season, but it was the first 7:00 PM start for Wichita. That's the longest stretch to begin a year before a first pitch time that late in Wind Surge franchise history (previous high was four games in 2023).

The seven strikeouts by Trent Baker are the new high in a game by a Wichita starter in 2025.

After just Baker and Paredes pitched in the game, that's the new lowest number (2) of pitchers used in a game this season by the Wind Surge.

Kyler Fedko now leads the Wind Surge in home runs this season with 3. He's also the first Wichita player to hit a long ball in back-to-back games in 2025.

With a walk in the top of the seventh, Tanner Schobel has now reached base in 12 straight games. He's one of two players that has suited up for every game in 2025 for Wichita (Ben Ross).

The Wind Surge will continue their series with the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow, Friday, April 18, at 7:00 PM at ONEOK Field. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, April 22, at 6:05 PM on Two For Tuesday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

