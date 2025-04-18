RoughRiders, Xochitl Sign Tortilla Chip Deal

April 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a partnership deal with Xochitl.

As part of the partnership, Xochitl is now the Official Tortilla Chip of the Frisco RoughRiders and will be served everywhere tortilla chips are sold at Riders Field!

"Xochitl is thrilled to partner with the Frisco RoughRiders, a team that embodies the spirit and passion of our local community," CEO of Xochitl Jolie Weber said. "As a proud Dallas-based brand, we are excited to support and collaborate with a hometown favorite. We look forward to this partnership and to sharing our love for great food and great baseball with the fans."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Xochitl to Riders Field and have their offerings throughout the ballpark to enhance our food experience," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager said. "Anytime we can team up with a local brand, it makes a partnership extra special, and that's an important aspect of our new deal with Xochitl."

The RoughRiders continue their series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles through the weekend, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. for Friday and Saturday before a 4:05 p.m. game finishes the series on Sunday.

On Friday, April 18th, the Riders host Dallas Wings Night and Fireworks Friday before Pickleball Night on Saturday, April 19th along with Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's. Celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 20th with a pregame Easter Egg Hunt and Bark in the Park paired with Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

