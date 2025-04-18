RoughRiders Outlasted by Sod Poodles 6-2

April 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 6-2 on Friday night from Riders Field, ending a three-game winning streak.

The Sod Poodles (3-10) tagged four of their six runs in the top of the first inning. Gavin Conticello hit a sacrifice fly, Christian Cerda and Caleb Roberts ripped RBI doubles, and Jose Fernandez lined an RBI single to take a 4-0 lead.

Then, in the top of the third, Roberts and Fernandez laced a pair of RBI doubles to grab a 6-0 lead. Roberts finished with three of Amarillo's seven doubles.

Alejandro Osuna plated both runs for Frisco (9-4). Osuna notched RBI groundouts in the bottom of the third and the bottom of the seventh. In that seventh inning, Frisco loaded the bases but could only cut the Amarillo lead to 6-2.

The Riders bullpen sparkled with 5.2 shutout innings of work. Nick Krauth, Janser Lara and Ryan Lobus combined for just two hits allowed and six strikeouts.

Sod Poodles starter Spencer Giesting (3-0) earned the victory, allowing one run across six innings. RoughRiders starter Ben Anderson (0-2) took the loss, ceding six runs over 2.2 frames.

Notes to Know:

-Rangers OF Wyatt Langford finished his rehab assignment batting .333 (2-for-6 with a home run and a double.

-Osuna is batting .429 (6-for-14) in four games against Amarillo this week.

-Janser Lara worked two scoreless innings in his first Minor League appearance since August 31st, 2018 with the Class-A Lexington Legends (Royals affiliate).

The RoughRiders seek to clinch the series Saturday, April 19th at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco LHP Mitch Bratt (1-0, 2.79) faces Amarillo RHP Roman Angelo (0-2, 19.64).

Promotions include Pickleball Night, Future Riders Night and Kids Run The Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

