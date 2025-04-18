Cards Fall to the Travs in Close Friday Battle

April 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (8-5) dropped their second straight game with a 5-3 loss to the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night. Springfield scored all of their runs in the second inning but could not muster more offense for the remainder of the game.

W: Peyton Alford (1-0)

L: Jack Ralston (0-1)

SV: Brandyn Garcia (1)

Notables:

Max Rajcic went 5.1 innings, allowing 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB on 3 K. He is the first Cardinal pitcher this season to pitch into the sixth inning.

Springfield scored three times in the second inning. Arkansas committed two errors in the inning.

On Deck:

Saturday, April 18, 1:05 PM and 6:05 PM vs. Arkansas (Doubleheader)

G1: SPR LHP Pete Hansen (1-1, 6.48) vs ARK LHP Adam Seminaris (1-1, 1.13)

G2: SPR RHP Osvaldo Berrios (1-0, 3.60) vs TBD

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

