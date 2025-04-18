Doubles Parade Results in Soddies' Victory

April 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







FRISCO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (3-10) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (9-4), 6-2, on Friday night at Riders Field. The Soddies ride a four-run first inning backed by stellar pitching to earn their first win of the road trip.

Amarillo got things started quickly as Kristian Robinson wasted no time getting the Sod Poodles into the hit column with a double to lead off the game. He would come around to score on Gavin Conticello 's sacrifice fly to put the Soddies on the board in the opening frame.

A pair of back-to-back doubles off the bats of Christian Cerda and Caleb Roberts extended the Amarillo advantage as each two-bagger plated a run. With two away in the Sod Poodles' first turn at bat, Jose Fernandez capped the four-run first inning with an RBI single to center.

Soddies starter Spencer Giesting fanned four Frisco batters over his first two innings of work, posting zeros in each frame.

Roberts and Fernandez paired up once more for another round of consecutive run-scoring base knocks in the top of the third, giving Amarillo the 6-0 lead.

The RoughRiders earned back a run in the home half of the frame as Sebastian Walcott scored on a fielder's choice. Giesting would limit the damage, trotting back out for the fourth where he recorded his sixth strikeout of the night to keep the five-run Amarillo advantage intact.

Frisco would plate another in the bottom of the eighth to inch closer, but Amarillo relievers shut the door and secured the 6-2 win for the Sod Poodles, their first of the current series.

The Frisco road trip continues tomorrow night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled against the RoughRiders. RHP Roman Angelo (0-2, 19.64) earns the starting nod for Amarillo while LHP Mitch Bratt (1-0, 2.79) gets the ball for Frisco.

POSTGAME NOTES

FREAKY FRISCO FRIDAY: All three of Caleb Roberts ' hits tonight were doubles as they came as part of a 3-for-4 performance at the dish in which he also collected two RBI and scored two runs...it is this first time in his career he has hit three doubles in one game...before tonight, he had collected two doubles in a game six times over 376 games in his minor league career, doing so most recently on September 13, 2024 at home against Frisco.

DOUBLE VISION: The Sod Poodles smacked seven doubles as a team this evening...Amarillo is the only team in all of Double-A baseball to record at least six doubles as a team in a single game, having done so twice now after tonight's effort...most recently recorded six two-baggers in on April 12 against Springfield...only four teams in the Texas League collected seven doubles in a game last season...Amarillo currently ranks first in Double-A baseball with 30 doubles this year.

STING LIKE A GEE: The Sod Poodles starter this evening, Spencer Giesting, earned a quality start with six innings of work, allowing two runs (one earned)...he improves to 3-0 on the season...his eight strikeouts are the most he's recorded in a game this year.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.