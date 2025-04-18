Fleury Extends Scoreless Start, Hooks Break Through in Midland
April 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
MIDLAND - Jose Fleury authored another brilliant start, spinning 6 1/3 shutout innings Friday night as the Hooks bested the RockHounds, 5-1, before 3,800 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
Fleury, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week, permitted only two hits and one walk while striking out six en route to a new career-high for innings pitched.
Across three starts this season, Fleury has struck out 19 batters against four walks and six infield hits in 17 1/3 scoreless frames. Dating to late July of last year, the 23-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic owns a 1.65 ERA over his last 13 Double-A assignments.
The Hooks supported Fleury with a three-spot in the second. Luis Castro cracked a lead-off single with Luis Encarnacion doubling inside the left-field corner. Ryan Johnson was next and walloped a three-run home run to left field, his second round-tripper of the year.
Corpus Christi played add-on with a two-out rally in the third. Encarnacion sent a base hit up the middle, and after Johnson was hit by a pitch, Ryan Wrobleski lined a knock into right for a 4-0 lead. John Garcia followed with another RBI single into right field as part of his two-hit day.
Johnson, who added a double in the eighth, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored on the evening.
Hooks right-hander Michael Knorr entered in the seventh and preserved Fleury's scoreless streak by stranding a runner at third with back-to-back strikeouts. Knorr then recorded three consecutive outs in the eighth to bypass a lead-off single.
Midland plated its run in the ninth, but Wilmy Sanchez struck out Brayan Buelvas to end the game, stranding runners at second and third base.
