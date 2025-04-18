Flying Chanclas Soar in Comeback Win against Naturals

April 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







Despite trailing 3-0 early, the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio stormed back to defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-4. Two-run blasts from Miami natives Romeo Sanabria and Anthony Vilar gave the Missions a 4-3 lead in the sixth frame, and after the Naturals tied it, Kai Murphy put the Chanclas ahead for good with a two-run double in the eighth inning.

The San Antonio bullpen once again took care of business as Miguel Cienfuegos earned the win and Eduarniel Nùñez got the save. Meanwhile, Henry Báez took the mound for the third time this season doing his part to keep the Flying Chanclas in the game. The 22-year-old right hander threw five innings holding the Naturals to three runs, two of which were earned, and three hits.

The Naturals offense was the first to strike, bringing across three runs in the third inning. A single for Northwest Arkansas second baseman Peyton Wilson scored two and Wilson himself later came in to score on an error leaving San Antonio in a 3-0 deficit.

The Flying Chanclas would continue to trail until the bottom of the sixth. A leadoff walk by Brandon Valenzuela set the stage for the left-handed hitting Sanabria, who crushed an Ethan Bosacker off-speed pitch to right field for a two-run shot to make it a one run game. Two batters later, following an Ethan Salas double, second baseman Vilar smashed a two-run homer of his own to give the Flying Chanclas a 4-3 lead.

San Antonio would cling on to their one-run lead with Cienfuegos coming in for Báez until a Peyton Wilson double tied the game at four in the eighth inning.

After tying the game, Naturals manager Brooks Conrad sent Ben Sears to the mound. San Antonio promptly answered with three singles, one to lead off the inning by Moisés Gomez, then two back-to-back one-out singles by Vilar and Devin Ortiz.

With the bases juiced, Kai Murphy laced a go-ahead double down the left field line, scoring both Vilar and pinch runner Wyatt Hoffman. After taking a 6-4 lead, Joshua Mears singled to score Ortiz, adding an insurance run and sending the game to the ninth with a 7-4 San Antonio lead.

Nùñez closed out the game by striking out two Naturals batters, sealing an exhilarating comeback victory for Flying Chanclas de San Antonio.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game home series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night at Wolff Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Fiesta Flying Chanclas jersey! Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Braden Nett (0-2, 1.29) goes for the Missions while Ben Kudrna (0-1, 4.00) starts for the Naturals. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

Texas League Stories from April 18, 2025

