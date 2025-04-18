Luke Keaschall Becomes 36th Wind Surge Player Promoted to MLB, Second in 2025

WICHITA, Kan. - Luke Keaschall becomes the 36th Wichita Wind Surge player to reach the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins. He will be batting eighth as the Twins' designated hitter in tonight's game on the road at the Atlanta Braves at 6:15 PM. Keaschall also stands as the second Wichita alum to be called up to an MLB club this week, after Evan Sisk joined the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The 49th overall selection by Minnesota in the 2023 MLB Draft, Keaschall split his 2024 season between the High-A Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Wind Surge after being promoted to Wichita in late May following Memorial Day Weekend. Over 59 games with the Wind Surge, Keaschall amassed a .281 batting average with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. Over the All-Star Break, Keaschall would represent the Twins in the Futures Game, taking the spot of another former Wichita player in Brooks Lee after the latter had officially graduated to the Major League level on July 3. Keaschall's 2024 was ultimately cut short after getting Tommy John Surgery in August, and his total slashline in his first full professional season finished at .303/.420/.483 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs alongside 115 hits, 80 runs, 21 doubles, and 23 stolen bases.

So far this year, Keaschall was an NRI invitee for Spring Training with the Twins in Fort Myers and appeared in 16 games at Triple-A St. Paul. Keaschall is the 36th Wichita Wind Surge player to reach MLB in team history and the second in 2025, following Evan Sisk (April 15, 2025, Kansas City Royals).

