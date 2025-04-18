Wichita Walked-off by Tulsa

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Wind Surge were outbattled 7-6 by the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field. After leading as much as 6-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Drillers scored six unanswered runs over their final five innings to win for the second time this week on a walk-off hit.

Ricardo Olivar, the second batter of the game, blooped a single into shallow right field. Rubel Cespedes pulled a knock of his own to right field and got caught in a rundown between first and second base. Olivar, who had reached third on the hit-and-run, sped toward home and slid in safely ahead of the throw.

Kala'i Rosario launched a line drive out to right field three pitches later. Tulsa rightfielder Bubba Alleyne grabbed at the ball and somersaulted over the short wall into the bullpen, where the ball popped out of his glove and flung itself back onto the field of play. After a meeting with all of the umpires, they awarded Rosario a two-run home run, his second long ball of the season, for a 3-0 Wind Surge lead.

The Most Interesting Play You'll Ever See Today!

Kala'i Rosario smacks one the opposite way. Following a cartwheeling effort by Bubba Alleyne and an umpire conference, this was ruled a two-run homer.

Damon Keith slugged a solo shot out to the left field berm in the home half of the second inning to get the Drillers on the board.

Jake Rucker connected on a single to left field in the top of the fourth. Aaron Sabato followed by launching a two-run blast over the leaping Jose Ramos in left for his first home run of the season. Tyler Dearden proceeded to leave the yard himself on a round-tripper to right field for his initial homer of the season, making the score 6-1 Wichita through three and a half innings.

Jose Ramos would make his swing heard across the fifth and sixth innings, hitting home runs in each frame for his second and third of the year. He eclipsed the wall in right-center for a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, and tied the game on a grand slam that went 307 feet down the right field line out to the corner to tie the game 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth.

While Tulsa put the go-ahead man 90 feet away after the stretch in the seventh, Cespedes ended the threat with a great play on the hot corner at third. The Drillers would later start the ninth with back-to-back singles, and then Yeiner Fernandez slotted a third to left field to bring home the winning run in Taylor Young to secure a come-from-behind win for Tulsa with a 7-6 final.

Cody Laweryson took the loss, his first of the season, after giving up the game-winning run in the ninth; his final line was four hits, an earned run, and a walk over one inning of relief. Despite a no-decision, Aaron Rozek spun a strong five innings as the starter, giving up just two earned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts, tying the most he's had in an appearance as a member of the Wind Surge.

POSTGAME NOTES

Earlier today, Luke Keaschall got called up to the Minnesota Twins. He made his MLB debut tonight as the Twins' designated hitter on the road against the Atlanta Braves and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Keaschall is the 36th former Wind Surge player to reach MLB in franchise history.

Aaron Rozek's eight strikeouts are the most by a Wichita starter this season, beating out Trent Baker's seven from last night's loss.

Tonight's three home runs (Tyler Dearden, Kala'i Rosario, Aaron Sabato) mark the most homers hit in a game this season by the Wind Surge lineup.

Aaron Sabato went a perfect 4-for-4 out of the #8 spot in the lineup, connecting on three singles along with his home run. He is the second Wichita hitter to have a 4-hit game this series (Tyler Dearden) and has a .500 batting average (6-for-12) over his first 3 Double-A games in 2025.

This game is the second time in this series that the Wind Surge have lost in walk-off fashion against the Drillers.

The Wind Surge will finish their series with the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow, Friday, April 19, with a day-night doubleheader. Game 1 will be at 1:00 PM, while Game 2 starts at 6:00 PM at ONEOK Field. Game 1 is stream only at windsurge.com, while Game 2 can be listened to on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, April 22, at 6:05 PM on Two For Tuesday. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

