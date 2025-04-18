Hood Homer Hoists Arkansas Over Springfield

April 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield, MO - Josh Hood blasted a three-run go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and the Arkansas Travelers rallied for a 5-3 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night. The Travs have now won seven of the past eight games. Hood's homer was the second of the night for Arkansas with Jared Sundstrom going deep for the second straight game. Three relievers combined for four scoreless innings on a night where the Travs held the league's top offense from Springfield to only three hits. Peyton Alford tossed two perfect innings to earn the win and Brandyn Garcia secured his first save.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield scored three times in the second, all unearned runs, thanks to a pair of Arkansas errors.

* Hood's homer came with a 1-1 count and two out in the top of the eighth.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Josh Hood: 1-4, run, HR, 3 RBI

* LHP Peyton Alford: Win, 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Garcia is the third different Trav to save a game this season.

* Starter Garrett Hill struck out a Travs season high seven over five innings.

* Arkansas had hit only two homers in the first 11 games of the season before belting five over the past two games.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Saturday with a doubleheader. LH Adam Seminaris making the start for Arkansas in game one against LH Pete Hansen (0-0, 4.05). First pitch for game one is at 1:05 p.m. with game two set for 6:05 p.m. The games will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

