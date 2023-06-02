Winans, Stripers Roll to 16-0 Rout of Norfolk
June 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Allan Winans lowered his ERA to 2.91 with a sparkling 7.0-inning, four-hit performance, and eight members of the Gwinnett lineup tallied an RBI as the Stripers (24-31) defeated the Norfolk Tides (38-17) 16-0 on Friday night at Harbor Park. Gwinnett set single-game highs in runs scored, hits (17), and largest winning margin.
Decisive Plays: Daniel Robertson opened the fourth inning with an RBI double, giving the Stripers a 1-0 lead. Eli White, Forrest Wall, and Braden Shewmake added RBI singles, and Vaughn Grissom laced a two-run double as Gwinnett took a 6-0 lead. Joe Dunand belted a solo home run (4) to right-center for a 7-0 lead in the fifth, and Yolmer Sanchez made it 8-0 with an RBI single in the sixth. The Stripers doubled the lead to 16-0 in the eighth, getting RBI singles from Wall and Grissom, a grand slam from Chadwick Tromp (5), and a solo homer from Shewmake (7).
Key Contributors: Winans (W, 4-3) struck out six and walked none over his 7.0-inning outing. Roddery Munoz finished off a five-hitter with 2.0 scoreless, one-hit frames. Every Gwinnett batter had at least one hit, led by four-hit games from Wall (4-for-6, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Grissom (4-for-6, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs). Tromp had a game-high four RBIs (1-for-3, homer).
Noteworthy: The 7.0-inning performance for Winans matched his career high, accomplished for a third time (last on September 13, 2022 with Double-A Mississippi vs. Montgomery). Each of Gwinnett's last three wins have been via shutout, including May 25 vs. Durham (won 2-0), May 31-Game 2 at Norfolk (won 7-0), and Friday (won 16-0). Tromp and Shewmake recorded Gwinnett's third set of back-to-back homers this season. The 16-run margin of victory was two runs away from the Gwinnett record (18 runs in 19-1 win on May 7, 2021 at Charlotte).
Next Game (Saturday, June 3): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. TBD for the Stripers vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 4.50 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 6): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling at Coolray Field, featuring $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
