Winans, Stripers Roll to 16-0 Rout of Norfolk

June 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Allan Winans lowered his ERA to 2.91 with a sparkling 7.0-inning, four-hit performance, and eight members of the Gwinnett lineup tallied an RBI as the Stripers (24-31) defeated the Norfolk Tides (38-17) 16-0 on Friday night at Harbor Park. Gwinnett set single-game highs in runs scored, hits (17), and largest winning margin.

Decisive Plays: Daniel Robertson opened the fourth inning with an RBI double, giving the Stripers a 1-0 lead. Eli White, Forrest Wall, and Braden Shewmake added RBI singles, and Vaughn Grissom laced a two-run double as Gwinnett took a 6-0 lead. Joe Dunand belted a solo home run (4) to right-center for a 7-0 lead in the fifth, and Yolmer Sanchez made it 8-0 with an RBI single in the sixth. The Stripers doubled the lead to 16-0 in the eighth, getting RBI singles from Wall and Grissom, a grand slam from Chadwick Tromp (5), and a solo homer from Shewmake (7).

Key Contributors: Winans (W, 4-3) struck out six and walked none over his 7.0-inning outing. Roddery Munoz finished off a five-hitter with 2.0 scoreless, one-hit frames. Every Gwinnett batter had at least one hit, led by four-hit games from Wall (4-for-6, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Grissom (4-for-6, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs). Tromp had a game-high four RBIs (1-for-3, homer).

Noteworthy: The 7.0-inning performance for Winans matched his career high, accomplished for a third time (last on September 13, 2022 with Double-A Mississippi vs. Montgomery). Each of Gwinnett's last three wins have been via shutout, including May 25 vs. Durham (won 2-0), May 31-Game 2 at Norfolk (won 7-0), and Friday (won 16-0). Tromp and Shewmake recorded Gwinnett's third set of back-to-back homers this season. The 16-run margin of victory was two runs away from the Gwinnett record (18 runs in 19-1 win on May 7, 2021 at Charlotte).

Next Game (Saturday, June 3): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. TBD for the Stripers vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 4.50 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 6): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling at Coolray Field, featuring $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.