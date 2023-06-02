Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 2 vs. Syracuse

June 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (20-34) vs. Rochester Red Wings (25-27)

Friday, June 2, 2023 - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP David Peterson (1-1, 4.08) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (1-4, 6.11)

FLY HIGH, FREE BIRDS: The Rochester Red Wings won their fifth straight after they downed the Syracuse Mets Thursday night, 4-3...LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN logged a pair of RBI on the back of five innings of one-run baseball from RHP CORY ABBOTT...SS RICHIE MARTIN recorded his first home run of the year and stole his team-leading 12th base in the win...CF DEREK HILL collected a hit in the seventh inning that extended his hitting streak to 14 games (since 5/14), tied for the longest active streak in the International League...RHP WILY PERALTA gets the ball tonight as Rochester vies for a sixth straight win, something they haven't done since 5/10-5/15/22.

HOT WWWWWINGS: Thursday's win extended Rochester's winning streak to a season-long five games (since 5/27)...the streak is the Red Wings' longest since 9/11-16/22, when the team won five straight against SYR (one) and LHV (four)...

Rochester is 8-1 since 5/23 and have moved from last to tied for fifth place in the International League East over that span...the last time Rochester won eight of nine games was 5/7-17/22.

Rochester's winning streak is currently tied for the longest active winning streak in the IL, with STP.

KING OF THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL picked up a seventh-inning single Thursday night to extend his hitting streak to 14 games (since 5/14)...his streak is Rochester's longest this season and is tied for the longest active streak in the International League...

Over his 14-game streak he's hitting .358 (19-for-53) with two home runs, four doubles and 11 RBI.

SOUND THE BLANKENHORN: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN went 2-for-4 in the win, extending his on-base streak to 19 games (since 5/4-G2), which is tied for fifth-longest in the International League...he also recorded his 25th and 26th RBI of the season, moving him ahead of 2B DARREN BAKER (25) for the team lead...

Blankenhorn is hitting .299 (23-for-77) with three home runs, seven doubles, 16 RBI and seven walks, carrying an on-base percentage of .393 during his streak.

HE'S ABBOTT THAT: RHP CORY ABBOTT worked 5.0 IP in last night's start, striking out six and allowing only one earned run...it was Abbott's sixth start this season of at least five innings, with the most recent coming in his last start, on 5/26, against Toledo...

Abbott ranks sixth in the International League with 51 strikeouts.

RICHIE RAKED: SS RICHIE MARTIN smashed his first homer of the season in Thursday's contest, going 1-for-2 with a RBI, a walk, and a stolen base...his last long ball came on 9/13/22 with NOR against CLT, his second of that season...

Martin's 10 stolen bases since 5/1 are tied for the seventh-most swiped bags in the International League.

GEORGIA ON MY MIND: RHP JORDAN WEEMS recorded his sixth save of the season in Thursday's win...dating back to 5/1, the Georgia native is tied for the International League lead in saves (5)...

Through 53 games with Rochester dating back to 2022, Weems has recorded 22 saves.

Since 2015, Weems has the most saves by a Red Wings (22) pitcher, three more than second place RHP Michael Tonkin (19) (2013-15, 2017).

THE MILLENNIUM MARK: Thursday night's win marked Rochester's 1,000th win over Syracuse since 1920...the two teams have met 1,842 times, and the Wings now lead the series since 1920 with a record of 1,000-841-1...the Wings have won three straight against Syracuse, but the Mets hold a 5-4 record over Rochester this season.

International League Stories from June 2, 2023

