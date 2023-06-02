Marlins' Rogers Set to Make Rehab Start Sunday for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers has been assigned to Jacksonville to continue an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health. Rogers is expected to start for the Jumbo Shrimp in Sunday's 5:05 p.m. series finale at the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Rogers was placed on the injured list on April 21 due to a left biceps strain. He began his rehab assignment with Low-A Jupiter on May 30, throwing 4.0 shutout innings with seven strikeouts against only one walk and one hit allowed. In four starts thus far in 2023 with Miami, Rogers has gone 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA. He has fanned 19 against six walks and 16 hits allowed in 18.0 innings.

Originally a first-round pick, 13th overall, by the Marlins in the 2017 draft out of Carlsbad High School (Carlsbad, N.M.), Rogers did not pitch in 2017 before totaling 17 starts with Low-A Greensboro during the 2018 season. After recording a 2.53 ERA with Low-A Jupiter to start the 2019 campaign, he made four starts with then-Double-A Jacksonville to close the season, going 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA. Over 26.0 innings with the Jumbo Shrimp, Rogers fanned 28 against nine walks and 26 hits allowed.

A native of Carlsbad, N.M., Rogers made his major league debut for the Marlins on August 25, 2020 at the New York Mets. He wound up making seven starts in 2020, recording a 6.11 ERA but with 39 punchouts in 28.0 innings.

The southpaw earned All-Star honors the following year and finished second in the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year balloting after going 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA. In 25 starts over 133.0 innings, Rogers fanned 157 against 46 walks and 107 hits allowed.

Rogers started two games for the Jumbo Shrimp in August 2022 during a different rehab assignment. He finished the 2022 campaign with a 5.47 ERA in 23 starts for the Marlins.

Rogers will be the eighth Marlin to embark on an injury rehab assignment presented by H2 Health with Jacksonville. He joins Marlins teammate Avisaíl García (May 30-present) on the Jumbo Shrimp active roster. Left-hander Steven Okert (April 7-21), infielder Joey Wendle (April 26-May 7), right-hander JT Chargois (May 9-16), first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper (May 12), outfielder Jesus Sánchez (May 26-May 30) and Nic Enright (May 7-May 30) also have rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2023.

