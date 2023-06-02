Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: June 6-11

June 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, June 6 with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, that runs through Sunday, June 11 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card can receive two-for-one tickets at the box office. Offers cannot be combined.

I want you, To Want me: Got an outstanding warrant and want a free night at the Jumbo Shrimp game, simply bring your ID to a friendly officer by the main gate and collect your free tickets.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.) - Doubleheader

VyStar BOGO Tickets presented by VyStar Credit Union, the HEAL Foundation and Jacksonville Miracle League

As part of "Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays/VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. Valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability and ticket offers cannot be combined. Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with the HEAL Foundation and Jacksonville Miracle League to raise awareness and funds throughout the night.

Yuengling Business Person Special: For $26 ($30 for Dugout upgrade) you get a field reserved ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda! Business Person Specials are a special ticket and can be purchased by clicking this link.

The Yuengling Business Person Special can be redeemed at Sweet Tea-Bows and All American JAX concession stands

Doubleheader: The Jumbo Shrimp will be playing a doubleheader Wednesday, starting at 12:05 p.m. One ticket will get fans access to both contests with game two starting 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Thursday, June 8, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Pride Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp, Vystar Credit Union and River City Pride as they welcome the LGBTQ+ community, friends, family, and organizations to celebrate Pride Night at the ballpark!

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. drafts) and $3 (24 oz. drafts) on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers.

Friday, June 9, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red on each Friday to support the military, and fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Friday Night Lites shine on the Jumbo Shrimp with $2-12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers at both the Craft Cave near the Third Base gate and Brown Canopy in left field!

Fireworks Every Inning: We'll run around the bases after each half inning with sparklers!

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Baptist Health: Stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Saturday, June 10, 2023, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Duffle Bag Giveaway, presented By Darley's Plumbing and 121 Financial Credit Union: The first 2,000 fans through the gate will be going home with an awesome Jumbo Shrimp duffle bag.

That One Night, In Dublin: Join us as we celebrate Irish heritage including a variety of Irish food, drinks, and music!

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Darley's Plumbing and 121 Financial Credit Union: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks!

Sunday, June 11, 2023, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1:00 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday home game starts with a pregame catch on the field from 1:00-1:20, and fans may receive complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after the game.

Baptist Health Home Run for Life: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Baptist Health as we honor cancer survivors with an pregame honorary lap around the bases.

Sunday Pink Scampi Jerseys: It's Sunday Family FUNday and who doesn't want a giant, pink cartoon shrimp on their chest? The Jumbo Shrimp's Scampi jerseys will be available for auction throughout the season! Auction Link.

Wildlife Conservation Night: We are going to highlight and educate on all things wildlife and how we can protect and conserve their habitat!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.