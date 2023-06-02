Mud Hens Held Scoreless to Begin Weekend

Indianapolis, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens were shut out in Indianapolis, losing 11-0 to begin the weekend.

Quinn Priester started the game on the mound for Indianapolis. Priester came into the game with a 4.96 ERA and 5-3 record o the season. Priester retired the first inning ignorer to get the night starter.

Jack O'Loughlin made his debut for the Mud Hens on the mound against the Indians. In the first inning, the Indians were able to put runners on first and second via a walk and single with one out. Miguel Andujar greeted O'Loughlin with a three-run home run to jump on the board first.

With one out in the second Inning, *Donny Sands *lied a single into left field for the Mud Hens' first of the day. However, Priester was able to get the next two batters and strand Sands on first.

O'Loughlin settled into the game in the second inning, retiring the side in order and pitching his first scoreless inning.

In the top of the third inning, Brendon Davis roped a double to left field and become the first runner in scoring position for the Mud Hens in the game. Later in the inning, Priester got the second out, then Parker Meadows hit an infield single to put runners on the corners with two outs. Priester avoided any damage on the scoreboard by getting a ground ball to himself to end the inning.

O'Loughlin continued to settle into the game more by keeping the Indians off the board in the third inning, keeping it a 3-0 lead through the first third of the game.

In the top of the fourth inning, Donny Sands reached base for the second time in the game after a walk but was stranded on the bases as Priester pitched his fourth consecutive scoreless inning.

Canaan-Smith Njigba roped a double down the left field line to lead off the home half of the fourth inning. O'loughlin was able to get the next two outs but Ryan Vilade hit a double to left to score Njigba ad make it a 4-0 Indianapolis lead.

Justyn-Henry Malloy drew a two-out walk in the top of the fifth inning but was stranded on the bases ad the Mud Hens left another runner on.

Nick Gonzalez lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a walk for the Indians. After getting one out in the inning a single and walk loaded the bases for one out and that marked the end of Jack O'Loughlin's debut. Braden Bristo entered the game for the Mud Hen in a bases-loaded jam. Bristo got a double play to escape the jam and recorded two outs with just the one batter faced.

Andre Lipcius roped a single up the middle to get the top of the sixth inning started for the Hens. However, Priester got a ground ball double play to clear the bases for the first two outs of the sixth inning. Donny Sands worked his second walk of the game but Priester struck out the next batter he faced to end the inning. Priester has six strikeouts in six innings for the Indians.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Indians were able to put runners on first and second thanks to a walk and a single with no outs. After getting the first out Jared Triolo stole third base to put runners on the corners. Bristo got a strikeout for the second out of the inning. Nick Gonzalez hit a two-out single to score another run for Indianapolis.

Hunter Stratton came in from the bullpen to pitch the seventh inning for the Indians. Stratton struck out two of the three batters he faced to end the top of the seventh.

Brendan White entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Mud Hens. White allowed a leadoff single to start the inning to Endy Rodriguez. White then retired the next two batters, but Canaan-Smith Njigba was able to advance to second on a force out thanks to a throwing error. Jared Triolo then scored Njigba after lining a single to left field and making a 6-0 lead.

Justyn-Henry Malloy reached first base to start the eighth inning on an error. After Stratton recorded a strikeout for the first out, Malloy reached second base on a wild pitch. After Stratton got another strikeout in the inning, Stratton threw another wild pitch that allowed Malloy to get to third with two outs. Stratton was able to strand the runner at third and record the final out of the inning.

Layne Henderson came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning out of the bullpen. Henderson walked the first batter he faced on four pitches, then walked the next batter he faced to put runners on first and second with no outs. After getting the first out of the inning, Travis Swaggerty lined a single to score the seventh run of the game for the Indians and put runners on the corners with one out. Henderson was able to get the second out and then walked a batter to load the bases with two outs. Canaan Smith-Njigba unloaded a grand slam out to the right field to clear the. bases and make it 11-0 Indians in the eighth inning.

Ryan Borucki came to pitch the ninth inning for the Indians. Borucki retired the first two Mud Hen batters but walked Jermaine Palacios with two outs. The next batter, Corey Joyce was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with two outs. After the two walks Borucki was able to get a ground ball out to end the game and secure the 11-0 victory.

NOTABLES:

Donny Sands: 1-2, 2 BB

Brendon Davis: 1-3, 2B

