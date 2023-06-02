April Snow Showers Bring June Doubleheader, Saints and I-Cubs to Play Two on June 8

ST. PAUL, MN - Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the St. Paul Saints and Iowa Cubs during the opening homestand of the season back in April. A snowstorm a handful of days before the home opener on April 4 and then brutally frigid temperatures the next day postponed the first two games of the season. While one of those games was made up during that first homestand, the second is being made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 8.

The first game of the doubleheader starts at 5:37 p.m. with the second game beginning approximately 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Fans that have tickets for the June 8 game will receive entry into both games and their seat will be theirs for both games. Fans that purchased tickets for the April 5 game have received vouchers in their account. They can use those vouchers for any game the remainder of the season, including the doubleheader, but they are not guaranteed the same seat. The voucher is worth equal value to the seat(s) they purchased.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 1, July 3, and September 3) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

