Aaron Shackelford Named Indians May Player of the Month

June 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named infielder Aaron Shackelford as their May Player of the Month after he led the team in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS and tied for the lead in extra-base hits in 22 games.

Shackelford, 26, boasted a .416 on-base percentage in May while reaching base safely in 18 of his 22 games. He belted seven home runs, tied for the eighth-most in a single month by an Indians batter since 2005, and currently leads the team with eight dingers this season. His month featured a torrid stretch in Columbus where he hit four home runs in three games from May 25-27, highlighted by his third career two-homer game. He also ranked among International League qualifiers in May in both slugging percentage (8th, .653) and OPS (9th, 1.069).

The lefty power-hitter is hitting .263 (35-for-133) with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 RBI, 27 walks, a 400 on-base percentage, .519 slugging percentage and .919 OPS in 42 games this season. Along with his eight dingers, he paces the team in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and walks. He is currently on track to set a career high in walks after drawing 40 in 110 games with Double-A Altoona last season.

Shackelford was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the 14th round (424th overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of The Masters University (Santa Clarita, Calif.).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.