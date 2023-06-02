Redbirds Drop Extra-Inning Game at Storm Chasers

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 10-9 extra-inning loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park.

Despite taking a 7-3 lead with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning, Memphis allowed six runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Redbirds tied the game with one out in the ninth, but were held scoreless in the 10th inning of Friday night's loss.

Designated hitter Luken Baker's blistering 2023 season continued with a 2-for-5 night with two runs scored, a walk and his International League-leading 18th home run of the season. Friday night was the 11th game this season in which Baker has hit a home run and drawn a walk.

Second baseman Kramer Robertson came through with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning on his way to a 1-for-4 night with a run scored, a walk and three RBI. In total, seven Memphis batters recorded at least one hit and six drove in at least one run.

On the mound, starting pitcher Tommy Parsons allowed eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits and struck out two batters in 4.2 innings pitched. Jake Walsh (2-1) allowed the runner placed on second to score in the tenth, his only run allowed in 1.2 innings.

The Redbirds (29-26) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 6 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Durham Bulls.

