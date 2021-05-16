Win Streak Snapped in Series Finale at Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Curve saw their seven-game win streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium, falling to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-3. The Ponies picked up their first win of the season in their eleventh game.

1B Mason Martin gave the Curve a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a sacrifice fly and rocked a solo home run in the ninth inning to lead Altoona's offense. The Curve were kept off-balance all afternoon by Binghamton right-hander Tylor Megill who went six innings and allowed four hits, no walks and struck out five. Cole Gordon struck out four over two scoreless innings before the Curve broke through against Joe Zanghi in the ninth. Zanghi served up the homer to Martin then a double to LF Canaan Smith-Njigba before getting Bligh Madris to pop out for the first out of the inning. Catcher Raul Hernandez then rocketed a double up the alley in left-center to make it 7-3 and force Binghamton to go to lefty Andrew Mitchell to get the final two outs of the game.

Righty Jeff Passantino was charged with the loss in his first start of the season. Passantino allowed a single run in the first and two more in the third inning on an RBI single by Yoel Romero and a fielder's choice groundout by Wagner LaGrange. Passantino, who recorded the third hit of the season by an Altoona pitcher in the third inning, was lifted after three innings and 63 pitches thrown, 41 of which for strikes.

Oddy Nunez, and Cam Vieaux combined to pitch four innings in relief and the Rumble Ponies managed to scratch out runs against both left-handed relievers. Nunez allowed two men to cross home in the fourth and allowed a solo homer to Jeremy Vasquez in the fifth to make 6-1, Binghamton. The Ponies used two hits and a stolen base to score a run off Vieaux in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach. Hunter Stratton tossed a scoreless eighth inning recording one strikeout.

Rodolfo Castro had a first inning single, extending his on-base streak to eight games. Martin's two-hit day ensured that his on-base streak extended to ten straight games to begin the season.

The Curve will enjoy an off-day on Monday and begin a six-game series at FNB Field with the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Roansy Contreras (1-0, 0.00) will make his third start of the season, Harrisburg will start LHP Carson Teel (0-1, 3.27).

