Fightins Offense Explodes for 12 Runs, Loses Thriller in Extras

Reading delivered at the plate in this one, scoring 12 runs on 11 hits, four of which for extra bases. However, the late game heroics for the R-Phils proved to just be not enough as they dropped the series finale against the Bowie Baysox 13-12. Luke Miller, McCarthy Tatum, and Arquimedes Gamboa all sent blasts over the fence in the Sunday matinee contest.

Gamboa led the offense today, with two hits and four RBIs, including the go-ahead three run bullet in extras. Gamboa added another two walks to his line, including one with the bases loaded. Dalton Guthrie did the same.

Luke Miller also had an impressive day at the plate, hitting a homer and a double, while driving in three runners. Miller owned sole possession of the homerun leaderboard for just an inning, as McCarthy Tatum drove his third home run of the series on a go-ahead solo shot in the 5th.

Reading added two more insurance runs in the top of the 6th, courtesy of a Matt Vierling sacrifice fly and a Nick Matera RBI single. Matera was another R-Phil who recorded a multi-hit game, while Hunter Hearn picked up his first hit of the season.

The R-Phils bullpen was able to piece together six excellent innings after starter Francisco Morales only pitched the first two. The first out of the pen following Morales was Brian Marconi, who did not allow a hit or a run in two innings during for his Double-A debut. Then came Zach Warren, who also went two hitless, struck out three of the seven batters he saw. Austin Ross pitched a scoreless 7th, then Tyler Carr struck out the side in the 8th inning. Carr ran into some trouble in the ninth, as he gave up the 9-6 lead. However, Jakob Hernandez was able to keep it tied, despite having the winning run standing on third with nobody out.

For Bowie, the Baysox got to Morales early. A leadoff Terrin Vavra single followed by a two-run shot from Anthony Santander made it 2-0 before the first out was recorded.

Morales pitched well in the second, but would not record an out in the third, as two RBI walks and an error gave the Baysox their lead back.

They would not score again until the bottom of the 9th, when Adley Rutchman hit a two-run homer to make the score 9-8 Reading. With runners on the corner, the tying run came across on a passed ball, allowing Patrick Dorrian to score, but Hernandez stranded runners on second and third to send it to extras.

The Fightins looked to their leadoff bat in Gamboa, who delivered the go-ahead 3-run bomb to make the score 12-9.

Mark Potter (L, 1; BS, 2) entered in the bottom of the 10th, and was unable to record the save, allowing the walk-off double to J.C. Escarra.

