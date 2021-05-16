Yard Goats Win Third Consecutive Game

Hartford, CT- The Hartford Yard Goats hit back-to-back home runs, got solid pitching and defense, and defeated the Portland Sea Dogs by the score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Taylor Snyder and Greg Jones hit consecutive homers in the fourth inning and four relievers held Portland to just one run over the final 4.1 innings as the Yard Goats won their first series, taking four of six games against the first-place team. Garrett Schilling started and worked into the fifth inning allowing a pair of runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Reagan Todd, Julian Fernandez and Yoan Abar retired all ten batters faced in middle relief. Tommy Doyle surrendered a home run in the ninth but earned his first save in Double-A. Snyder also made a spectacular catch on a line drive in the third inning taking a hit away with his diving catch.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a throwing error after Jameson Hannah's single. The Sea Dogs took a 2-1 lead in the third inning as Johan Mieses cranked a two-run homer off Hartford starter Garrett Schilling.

Hartford answered in the fourth inning off Portland starting pitcher Frank German with a two-out rally. Sean Bouchard singled and Taylor Snyder completed a 13 pitch at-bat with a line drive homer into the ConnectiCare Picnic Pavilion giving the Yard Goats a 3-2 lead. It was the shortstop's third home run this season. Greg Jones followed with a solo blast to the upper deck in right field to make it 4-2, his first in Double-A.

Schilling started the fifth inning and got the first out but after consecutive singles, manager Chris Denorfia brought in Reagan Todd to face Mieses. The lefty got him to hit into an inning ending double play. Todd retired all four batters faced. Julian Fernandez pitched a perfect seventh and Yoan Aybar struck out the side in the eighth. Tommy Doyle entered in the ninth and gave up a leadoff homer to Ronaldo Hernandez, but retired three of the next four to earn his first save.

The Yard Goats continue their first homestand on Tuesday evening (7:05 PM) against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. RHP Will Gaddis will start on the mound for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

Hartford 5, Portland 3

WP- Reagan Todd (1-0)

LP- Frank German (0-2)

S- Tommy Doyle (1)

T-3:14

A-2,987

