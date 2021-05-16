Despite Two Home Runs, Portland Drops Series Finale

HARTFORD, CT - Despite a ninth inning rally, the Portland Sea Dogs fell 5-3 to the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Sea Dogs fall to 7-5 on the season while the Yard Goats improve to 5-7.

Sea Dogs starter Frank German pitched 3.2 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking two. Zach Kelly tossed 2.2 innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Yard Goats were first to strike. In the bottom of the first inning, Matt McLaughlin drew a leadoff walk then moved to second on a fly out by Manny Melendez. Jameson Hannah then deposited a single to centerfield. The centerfielder, Jeisson Rosario, picked it up but overthrew it to third base allowing McLaughlin to score on the error.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the third inning. With two outs, Triston Casas singled to left field then Johan Mieses blasted his sixth home run of the season to left field and Portland led, 2-1.

Hartford jumped back out in front in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs. Sean Bouchard singled to left field then Matt Snyder hit a two-run homer and the Yard Goats took the 3-2 lead. The next batter, Greg Jones also hit a home run, extending Hartford's lead, 4-2.

Ronaldo Hernandez smashed the first pitch of the top of the ninth inning over the left field wall, and the Sea Dogs continued to trail, 5-3. Ryan Fitzgerald followed it up with a double, but was left on base after the Yard Goats retired the next three batters in order to secure the win.

The Sea Dogs have a day off tomorrow before traveling to New Hampshire for another six-game series against the Fisher Cats, beginning Tuesday, May 18 at 6:35pm.

