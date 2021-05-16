Taylor, Woods Richardson Star in 'Cats First Shutout Win
May 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, N.H - Samad Taylor homered and scored three runs, Simeon Woods Richardson picked up his first Double-A win with five dominant innings, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) earned their first shutout and series win of the season with a 6-0 victory over the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium.
The Fisher Cats scored in each of the first four innings to support Woods Richardson (W, 1-0), who worked around four walks and four hits to hold Somerset scoreless with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Otto Lopez started a strong offensive day and extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI double in the first inning, and Taylor opened the lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer to left field in the second inning, his first long ball of the year.
Lopez doubled again to start the third inning, and scored one batter later when Gabriel Moreno singled to center, driving in his team-high 10th run of the season to make it 4-0.
A Reggie Pruitt RBI single in the fourth and a Kevin Vicuña RBI groundout in the sixth capped the scoring at 6-0.
New Hampshire's bullpen logged one of its best performances yet, with two perfect innings from Jon Harris, 1.2 hitless innings from Fitz Stadler, and the final out from Connor Law.
After Monday's off day, the Fisher Cats welcome the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) to Delta Dental Stadium for a six game series from Tuesday to Sunday.
ï»¿All 120 games this season will be broadcast live on the Fisher Cats flagship station, AM 610 WGIR. For media requests, please email Tyler Murray at tmurray@nhfishercats.com.
