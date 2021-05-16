May 16, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







FIRST TIME THIS SEASON - For the first time in 2021, the Sea Dogs have lost back-to-back games. Last night, the Yard Goats jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and Portland was unable to get anything going. The Sea Dogs plated one run in the top of the sixth after Hartford pitcher Jake Bird hit back-to-back Portland batters with the bases loaded. Portland had another chance in the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded, but Ryan Fitzgerald hit a pop fly to centerfield.

CASAS STAYS HOT - Despite the two losses, Triston Casas has continued his hot streak. He is 10-for-22 with five runs, 10 RBI, two home runs and one double in the series. He has only struck out three times and has drawn one walk against Yard Goats pitchers.

FIRST EJECTION - In the top of the sixth inning, Jeremy Rivera was ejected in the first ejection of the 2021 season. After a called strike three, Rivera expressed his displeasure and tossed his bat. He was immediately ejected and Ryan Fitzgerald came in to take things over at shortstop for him

ERRORS PROVE COSTLY - The Yard Goats scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, mainly off of Sea Dogs errors. A throwing error by Jeremy Rivera allowed Todd Czinege to reach base then a passed ball moved him to third. Czinege would eventually to come around to score one of the three runs in that inning.

FELTMAN SLAMS DOOR SHUT - With Hartford threatening again in the bottom of the eighth inning, Durbin Feltman retired three batters in a row with two strikeouts. Feltman tossed 2.0 innings in relief allowing one run on one hit and now owns a 3.00 ERA.

ON THE MOUND - Frank German makes his third start this afternoon and second start against the Yard Goats. He last pitched 5/11 at Dunkin' Donuts Park and pitched a season-high 3.1 innings allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out two. Opponents are batting .318 against him, but only .294 on the road.

